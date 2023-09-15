Srinivasan K. Swamy elected Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations

September 15, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Srinivasan K. Swamy, Executive Chairman of R.K. Swamy Hansa Group, has been unanimously elected Chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2023-2024.

Mr. Swamy currently serves as Chairman of the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations. He was earlier President / Chairman of the International Advertising Association (IAA), IAA India Chapter, Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations, Advertising Agencies Association of India, Advertising Standards Council of India, All India Management Association, Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Madras Management Association.

Mr. Swamy was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI).

Riyad Mathew, Chief Associate Editor and Director of Malayala Manorama representing publisher members on the council, has been unanimously elected Deputy Chairman of the Bureau for 2023-2024.

Mohit Jain, Executive Director of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Limited representing publisher members on the council, was unanimously elected Secretary of the Bureau. Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO Media & OOH of Madison Communications Private Limited, representing advertising agencies members on the council was unanimously re-elected Treasurer of the Bureau.

Among the members on the Bureau’s Council of Management for 2023-2024 are advertising agencies’ representatives: Srinivasan K. Swamy, R.K. Swamy Limited (Chairman); Vikram Sakhuja, Madison Communications (Treasurer); Prasanth Kumar, Group M Media India Private Limited; and Vaishali Verma, Initiative Media (India) Private Limited.

Publishers representatives include Riyad Mathew of Malayala Manorama (Deputy Chairman); Pratap G. Pawar of Sakal Papers; Shailesh Gupta of Jagran Prakashan; Praveen Someshwar of HT Media; Mohit Jain of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Limited (Secretary); Dhruba Mukherjee of ABP Private Limited; Karan Darda of Lokmat Media; and Girish Agarwal of DB Corp Limited.

The advertiser representatives are Karunesh Bajaj, ITC Limited; Aniruddha Haldar, TVS Motor Company Limited; and Shashank Srivastava, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. Hormuzd Masani is the Secretary General, according to an ABC release.

