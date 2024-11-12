Srinagar market blast: Injured woman dies, relatives seek justice

A woman who sustained splinter injuries in the head in a grenade blast on November 3 died in a hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday. While her family has sought justice, the incident has drawn sharp reactions from Jammu and Kashmir political parties. Meanwhile, security forces engaged a group of hiding militants in a firefight in north Kashmir for the sixth time in the past two weeks.

An official said Abida Kounsar, 45, wife of Zubair Ahmed Lone, a resident of Naidkhai, Sumbal, Bandipora, died of the splinter injuries at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in Srinagar. Officials said she was on ventilator support after she was brought to the hospital with head injuries.

She was among the 12 civilians hit after militants detonated a grenade in Srinagar on November 3. Police said three local militants had been arrested.

The body of Ms. Kounsar reached her residence in Naidkhai on Tuesday afternoon. She was a mother of three school-going children.

“What was her crime? All she did was visit the Sunday market for children. A blast occurred and a splinter went through her head passing through the frontal lobe of the brain. She is a martyr,” Ms. Kounsar’s brother said.

‘Are our children safe?’

He demanded justice for her children. “Where is Kashmir heading to? Are our children safe? These attackers were not spotted by the cameras installed in the area. Why is Kashmir witnessing blasts again?” he asked.

He sought intervention of National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. “We want written assurances for the security of the kids,” he said.

National Conference (NC) legislator Shamima Firdous expressed condolences to the family. “It’s unfortunate we lost such a young woman. We fail to understand why there is a spurt in such attacks after the elections. The Chief Minister will announce a compensation. He has always been forthcoming in such cases,” Ms. Firdous said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti too expressed concern over the attacks. “Abida, a mother to three children who succumbed to her injuries in the TRC grenade attack isn’t just a grim statistic. Her death is a cruel reminder of how this never ending cycle of violence continues to consume innocent lives. A raging uncontrollable fire that destroys everything it touches,” Ms. Mufti said.

Condemning the attack, J&K Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone said, “My condolences to the family of Abida Sumaiya, who passed away after sustaining injuries in the TRC grenade attack. My thoughts with the family who have to bear this irreparable loss. A mother of three children. May Allah grant them the courage to bear this loss. May Allah grant her Jannat,” Mr. Lone said, in a message on X.

Firefight in Bandipora

Meanwhile, the Army spotted one more group of militants in north Kashmir’s Bandipora and engaged them in a firefight on Tuesday. No casualties were reported till Tuesday evening.

An Army spokesman said security forces launched Operation Nagmarg in Bandipora following “specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists”.

“A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and the J&K Police in Nagmarg, Bandipora. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Our troops effectively retaliated,” the Army said.

The Operation is in progress in the area, the spokesman said.

It’s for the sixth time the security forces engaged militants in a firefight in north Kashmir in the past two weeks. Earlier, a militant was killed in Kupwara, three in Sopore and one in Bandipora in four anti-militancy operations. North Kashmir, which is close to the Line of Control, has witnessed a sudden spurt in cases of militancy this year, especially against the backdrop of setting winter and snowfall in the upper reaches.

A total of 11 militants have been killed in J&K since the October 29 anti-militancy operation in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector.