National

Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh airports closed for civilian air traffic

The crash site of Indian Air Force's MiG 27 at Budgam, in Kashmir on February 27, 2019.

The crash site of Indian Air Force's MiG 27 at Budgam, in Kashmir on February 27, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

In Srinagar, an official of the Airports Authority of India tells PTI, “The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency“.

The Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Leh airports were closed on Wednesday for civilian air traffic due to the emerging situation after the Indian Air Force's strikes on Bagalkot in Pakistan in the early hours of Tuesday.

In Srinagar, an official of the Airports Authority of India told PTI, “The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency“. He, however, did not specify the nature of the emergency.

Officials said they received instructions from air traffic controllers that the airports have been shut for civilian flights.

Some of the flights en route to the Jammu, Leh and Srinagar airports have been diverted to their origin stations, they added.

The flare-up in the cross-LoC shelling, which was initiated by Pakistani troops in early hours of Wednesday, has also resulted in security forces and other establishments being put on a heightened alert.

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
India-Pakistan
armed conflict
war
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2019 1:37:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/srinagar-jammu-leh-airports-closed-for-civilian-air-traffic/article26383536.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story