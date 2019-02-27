Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh airports closed for civilian air traffic

The Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Leh airports were closed on Wednesday for civilian air traffic due to the emerging situation after the Indian Air Force's strikes on Bagalkot in Pakistan in the early hours of Tuesday.

In Srinagar, an official of the Airports Authority of India told PTI, “The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency“. He, however, did not specify the nature of the emergency.

Officials said they received instructions from air traffic controllers that the airports have been shut for civilian flights.

Some of the flights en route to the Jammu, Leh and Srinagar airports have been diverted to their origin stations, they added.

The flare-up in the cross-LoC shelling, which was initiated by Pakistani troops in early hours of Wednesday, has also resulted in security forces and other establishments being put on a heightened alert.