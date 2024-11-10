 />
Encounter erupts in Srinagar outskirts, militants trapped

Kashmir valley has seen a sudden spurt in militancy

Updated - November 10, 2024 09:59 am IST - Srinagar

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
An official said the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces. Representational file image.

An official said the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: ANI

An intense gunfight erupted on the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday (November 10, 2024) morning after a group of hiding militants were encircled by security forces in a forest area.

An official said the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces after a contact was established during a search operation.. 

“A joint Police and security forces operation was launched in Zabarwan forest area of Srinagar based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists. An exchange of fire ensued during the operation,” the police said.

Kashmir valley has seen a sudden spurt in militancy. Three militants were killed in twin operations in Baramulla’s Sopore area in the past 36 hours. 

Published - November 10, 2024 09:55 am IST

