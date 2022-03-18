Srinagar International Airport to soar with higher connectivity

Flights to the U.A.E. resume, connections to Saudi Arabia being considered

The Lieutenant Governor’s (L-G) administration in Jammu & Kashmir is planning to widen the scope of trade for the Srinagar International Airport (SIA) and connect the Union Territory with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, which supported India’s efforts here after revocation of the erstwhile State’s special constitutional status in 2019.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated direct flights between Srinagar and Sharjah on October 23, 2021. The flights were discontinued following the denial of airspace by Pakistan and a drop in occupancy later. However, Kuldeep Singh Rishi, Director, SIA, announced the resumption of flights to the U.A.E. this week.

Landrum Brown, a global aviation consulting firm, has been appointed to carry out a study of the passenger flow at the SIA to identify problem areas and "suggest effective measures for improving the dwell time at the airport". The SIA has already seen an increase from 32 flights a day to around 48 flights in the past two years.

In the run-up to increase in J&K’s air connectivity, the Centre has already notified the SIA as the custodian for the import and export of goods. “The facilities will be a huge step in the direction of economic development,” Mr. Rishi said.

Official sources said the L-G’s administration is mulling over proposals put forth by local traders in Kashmir and finalising the viability of direct flights through out the year from Srinagar to Saudi Arabia later this year. This is likely to boost the number of pilgrims performing Umrah, a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, besides the Hajj, from Kashmir. Around 4,000 to 5,000 Kashmiris perform Umrah annually at present.

"This has been a pipe dream so far. Direct flights and cargo facilities are welcome measures. Umrah rush to Saudi Arabia picks up usually during the month of Ramzan and in winters. The government has to figure out the viability of round-the-year connectivity," Umar Nazir Tibetbakal, director, Labaika Tourism, Hajj and Umrah Services, told The Hindu.

He said infrastructure for tourists from Saudi Arabia is at a nascent stage in Kashmir "but we could work in that direction". "I hosted Kind Abdullah's granddaughter and the son-in-law in 2007. We cut a sorry figure as we do not have enough to offer to tourists from Saudi Arabia. They seek different itinerary and facilities. Arabs come with their multiple wives and kids. We have nothing to offer them as of now. We need to upscale our infrastructure, hygiene of houseboats, and hotels, walkways and facilities for kids," Mr. Tibetbakal said.

He said the most viable international air route from Kashmir is the Srinagar-Kolkata-Dhaka, as hundreds of students travel every month to Bangladesh to pursue their medical education.

Farooq Amin, businessman and secretary general of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), is upbeat about the likely increase in air connectivity. "Sectors like food processing, floriculture, horticulture, agriculture and animal husbandry, such as meat, beef and chicken exports, could get a boost if we have round-the-year direct flights to Saudi Arabia," Mr. Amin said.