Srinagar DM posts helpline numbers on Twitter

District Magistrate, Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary, on August 8 tweeted out two helpline numbers established by the Deputy Commissioner's Office. The numbers are: 9419028242 and 9419028251.

"Residents/students outside state can contact (the numbers). Families back home are also using these lines to reach out," Mr. Choudhary wrote in his tweet.

Responding to a group of girls who wanted to travel to south Kashmir on August 9 and requested transport facility, Mr. Choudhary cited the numbers 9419151189 and 9419028242, asking them to SMS their pick-up address, time and the number of passengers. He also responded to a number of similar requests tweeted to him.

"Workers intending to visit homes in other states are being facilitated. 56 buses carrying 1940 passengers moved yesterday. More today," he said in another tweet.

Stating that special trains from Udhampur/Jammu have been coordinated in view of a large number of workers, including those going home on Eid, he tweeted out another number: +919797532910.

He added that in-transit langars have been set up for passengers, apart from accommodation and transport.