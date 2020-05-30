Srijan scam: ED attaches assets worth ₹14.32 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹14.32 crore of Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited (SMVSSL) and others in connection with the alleged embezzlement of government funds.

The properties include 20 flats in Noida, Ghaziabad, Pune, Ranchi, Bhagalpur and Patna, 19 shops in Noida, Ghaziabad and Bhagalpur, 33 plots/houses in Bihar, and a car and ₹4.84 crore in bank accounts.

The ED case is based on an FIR registered by the CBI under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The money laundering probe has revealed that 2003-04 onwards, funds to the tune of ₹557 crore were siphoned off from the government accounts after being illegally transferred to the bank accounts of SMVSSL-Bhagalpur (Bihar).

Manorma Devi was secretary of the organisation since its inception till she died on February 13, 2017. She was the main accused, who along with the others, misappropriated the funds in collusion with certain government and bank officials.

The money transferred into the bank accounts of SMVSSL was diverted to various entities through cash or online transfers and used for acquiring properties in the name of Manorama Devi's family members, government officials and others, said the ED.