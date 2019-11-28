National

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives in New Delhi on two-day visit

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa being received by MoS External Affairs V.K. Singh in New Delhi on November 28, 2019.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa being received by MoS External Affairs V.K. Singh in New Delhi on November 28, 2019.   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

On Friday, he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, in his first foreign visit after taking reins of power in the island nation.

On Friday, he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on deepen further expanding ties between the two countries.

Last week, India said it was looking forward to work closely with the new Sri Lankan government and hoped that it would be able to fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil community in that country.

