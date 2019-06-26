Sri Lanka woos Indian tourists post attacks

Sri Lanka is the same as it was before the suicide bomb attacks on April 21 and is completely out of danger, Minister for Tourism John Amaratunga said on Tuesday appealing to Indian tourists to visit the country in large numbers.

The Easter Day bomb attacks in Colombo that killed more than 250 people has cast a pall on Sri Lanka’s tourism. The country saw tourist arrivals drop by a fourth — from 4,500 per day in April 2018 to 1,200 per day in April 2019, according to Sri Lanka Tourism Bureau. Indians account for the largest number at 20% of the visitors to the island nation with 4,26,000 visiting in 2018.

“Sri Lanka is now the same as it was before April 21 when the blasts took place. Our intelligence was quick enough to apprehend all those individuals who indulged [in the attacks] or pledged support to IS. All of them have been rounded up. Last week, our PM also said there are no more suicide bombers or unruly elements left behind to create disturbances. Sri Lanka is completely out of danger,” Mr. Amaratunga said at a media event.

He added that emergency declared in the country “may be lifted in two weeks”.

Sri Lanka High Commissioner to India Austin Fernando said the country was expecting 5,50,000 Indians to visit the country, but after the attacks it had to revise this target due to the drop in the number of arrivals.

To ramp up Indian outbound tourists, the Sri Lanka Tourism in collaboration with SriLankan Airlines, The Hotels Association of Sri Lanka (THASL) and tour operators has introduced attractive packages which include discounts on airfare, accommodation and transport ranging from 30% to 60%.