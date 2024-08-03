ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka releases two apprehended Tamil Nadu men, hands over mortal remains of fisherman

Updated - August 03, 2024 12:01 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 11:52 am IST - Chennai

One Rameswaram fisherman died and another went missing after their boat collided with Sri Lankan Navy ship

High Commission of India in Colombo and Consulate General of India in Jaffna, in cooperation with Government of Sri Lanka, secured the safe repatriation of the 2 Indian fishermen along with the mortal remains of the deceased fisherman from Jaffna last night. Photo: X/@IndiainSL

The Sri Lankan Navy handed over two fishermen, recently apprehended by them, and also the mortal remains of a fisherman who died at sea to the Indian Navy near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the wee hours on August 3, an official release in Chennai said.

Indian Navy ship, INS Bitra, which was on deployment off Rameshwaram, coordinated with the Sri Lankan Navy ship and received the fishermen and the dead body at sea at about 1 a.m.

High Commission of India in Colombo and Consulate General of India in Jaffna, in cooperation with Government of Sri Lanka, secured the mortal remains of the deceased fisherman from Jaffna on August 2 night. Photo: X/@IndiainSL

The Indian Navy ship then proceeded to Rameshwaram, where the Navy Officer from the Naval Detachment coordinated with marine police and Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department for transferring the mortal remains and the fishermen, at around 3 a.m., the release said.

Death of Indian fisherman in Sri Lankan waters: Rameswaram fishermen associations announce indefinite strike

On August 1, a fisherman from Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram reportedly died and another went missing when the boat in which they were fishing in the mid-sea capsized after colliding with the Sri Lankan Navy ship.

The mechanised fishing boat capsized when the Sri Lankan Navy attempted to arrest them on charges of illegal fishing, a senior fisheries official had said. Four fishermen from Rameswaram who were on board fell into the sea after the boat capsized.

While one fisherman reportedly died and another went missing, two men were detained by the Lankan authorities.

