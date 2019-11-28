National

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to arrive in India on November 28

Gotabaya Rajapaksa. File

Gotabaya Rajapaksa. File   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Mr. Rajapaksa will arrive in India on Thursday evening and a ceremonial reception will be held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in his honour on Friday

Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will arrive here on Thursday for a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deepen strategic bilateral ties.

Mr. Rajapaksa will arrive in India on Thursday evening and a ceremonial reception will be held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in his honour on Friday. The same day he will hold talks with Mr. Modi and also call on President Ram Nath Kovind, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Mr. Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lanka’s presidential elections, the results of which came on Sunday.

Mt. Modi had telephoned Mr. Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral win and invited him to visit India as his first official foreign tour.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 12:12:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sri-lanka-president-gotabaya-rajapaksa-to-arrive-in-india-on-november-28/article30100449.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY