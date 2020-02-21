30 squats for a free platform ticket at this railway station

Image used for representational purpose.

New Delhi

21 February 2020 21:54 IST

A kiosk has been set up as part of the efforts to promote ‘Fit India’ campaign

Thirty squats in front of a machine can now get passengers at the Anand Vihar railway station here a free platform ticket. They can also avoid long queues.

In a first-of-its-kind scheme aimed at promoting the ‘Fit India’ campaign, the Railways has set up a ‘Fit India Squat Kiosk’ near the entry point of the station. The machine will generate a free platform ticket after a passenger performs 30 squats.

The Railways has also opened a ‘Dawa Dost’ store at the station, which will offer generic medicines for passengers at up to 80% discount, according to an official release. “‘Dawa Dost’ aims to make it easier for Indians to take care of their health and help them make substantial savings on their health bills by providing high-quality affordable medicines. The firm is having 10 stores in Rajasthan and Delhi, and plans to expand rapidly,” the release said.

Additionally, a pulse health machine which can measure health and wellness parameters, such as body composition and blood pressure, is also placed at the station.