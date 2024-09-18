GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Squadron Leader Mohana Singh becomes the first woman fighter pilot in LCA Tejas fighter fleet

The officer was part of the recent exercise, 'Tarang Shakti' in Jodhpur, where she was part of the historic flight by three Vice Chiefs of the three forces

Updated - September 18, 2024 10:28 am IST - Jodhpur

ANI
Squadron Leader Mohana Singh. File.

Squadron Leader Mohana Singh. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Squadron Leader Mohana Singh has become the first woman fighter pilot to join the elite 18 'Flying Bullets' squadron, operating India's indigenously 'Made in India' LCA Tejas fighter jet's squadron.

One of the first female fighter pilots of the country, Squadron Leader Singh has shattered glass ceilings once again. Her remarkable feat underscores the Indian Air Force's commitment to gender equality and empowerment.

The officer was part of the recent exercise, 'Tarang Shakti' in Jodhpur, where she was part of the historic flight by three Vice Chiefs of the three forces.

Sqn Ldr Mohana Singh was part of the first group of three women who became fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force.

Need to diversify production lines of LCA to meet demand: IAF Chief

Mohana Singh's other two female compatriots, Sqn Ldr Bhawna Kanth and Sqn Ldr Avni Chaturvedi are now flying the Su-30 MKI fighter jets in the western desert.

Up until recently, she was flying the MiG-21s and was recently posted to the LCA squadron deployed in Naliya air base in the Gujarat sector along the border with Pakistan.

During the historical flight, Sqn Ldr Mohana could be seen instructing the Army and Navy Vice Chiefs on the flight in the LCA Tejas fighter jet and helping them to get ready for it.

Indian Air Force Vice Chief, Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, was flying solo in the LCA Tejas fighter variant, while the other two Vice Chiefs, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani and Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, flew the trainer variants with two fighter pilots.

This exercise was seen as one of the biggest messages to support Make in India by the defence forces in a joint manner. The flight also took place in the LCA Tejas when the top air forces of the world including the US, Greece, Sri Lanka, Australia and many other countries with their top-of-the-line fighter jets attended the multinational exercise at the Jodhpur air base.

IAF, has around 20 women fighter pilots after the government opened the fighter stream for women in 2016.

Published - September 18, 2024 10:09 am IST

Related Topics

defence / armed Forces

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.