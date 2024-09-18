Squadron Leader Mohana Singh becomes the first woman fighter pilot in LCA Tejas fighter fleet

Squadron Leader Mohana Singh has become the first woman fighter pilot to join the elite 18 'Flying Bullets' squadron, operating India's indigenously 'Made in India' LCA Tejas fighter jet's squadron.

One of the first female fighter pilots of the country, Squadron Leader Singh has shattered glass ceilings once again. Her remarkable feat underscores the Indian Air Force's commitment to gender equality and empowerment.

The officer was part of the recent exercise, 'Tarang Shakti' in Jodhpur, where she was part of the historic flight by three Vice Chiefs of the three forces.

Sqn Ldr Mohana Singh was part of the first group of three women who became fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force.

Mohana Singh's other two female compatriots, Sqn Ldr Bhawna Kanth and Sqn Ldr Avni Chaturvedi are now flying the Su-30 MKI fighter jets in the western desert.

Up until recently, she was flying the MiG-21s and was recently posted to the LCA squadron deployed in Naliya air base in the Gujarat sector along the border with Pakistan.

During the historical flight, Sqn Ldr Mohana could be seen instructing the Army and Navy Vice Chiefs on the flight in the LCA Tejas fighter jet and helping them to get ready for it.

Indian Air Force Vice Chief, Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, was flying solo in the LCA Tejas fighter variant, while the other two Vice Chiefs, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani and Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, flew the trainer variants with two fighter pilots.

This exercise was seen as one of the biggest messages to support Make in India by the defence forces in a joint manner. The flight also took place in the LCA Tejas when the top air forces of the world including the US, Greece, Sri Lanka, Australia and many other countries with their top-of-the-line fighter jets attended the multinational exercise at the Jodhpur air base.

IAF, has around 20 women fighter pilots after the government opened the fighter stream for women in 2016.