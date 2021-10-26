Spurt in militancy exposes Centre's claims on terror: Farooq Abdullah

He urged people to remain cautious and steadfast in maintaining amity

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, on Monday, said the spurt in militancy across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir exposes the claims of the Centre that terror would end after revocation of Article 370.

“Least to speak about ending militancy, it is on increase and Home Minister Amit Shah needs to answer why,” Dr. Abdullah said, in his speech made at Poonch in the Pir Panjal valley.

The former Chief Minister expressed his worry over containment of militancy "because of ill-conceived policies of the BJP-led Central Government".

"They (the Centre) have deceived people by snatching from them the unique special status, which owed genesis to the era of the Maharajas, who had incorporated permanent residence provision in view of special circumstances of the state," Dr. Abdullah said.

He asked people to remain cautious and steadfast in maintaining amity and brotherhood.

"The NC has surmounted many challenges since its inception by pursuing the cherished philosophy of secularism and democracy. This has been the strength of this party in a diverse state like Jammu and Kashmir, which has maintained its glorious ethos in the most testing times," he said.

He said elements were deployed by the RSS in every area to create apprehensions in the public mind about religion being in danger. "This atmosphere is aimed at polarisation to garner votes. This is the tested tool of those who want to remain in power at all cost," he added.