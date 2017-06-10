Sports to be a must in technical institutions

Students in technical education institutions may soon have to mandatorily take up one physical activity, with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) looking to direct all institutions to implement the idea.

The physical activity could be any sport or yoga, which, though mandatory, would not be awarded grades, said a senior council official. The idea is to ensure that students beat stress and stay fit, something which is expected to “enhance” their academic performance.

“Stress is a major concern in educational institutions. There are instances of students becoming depressed and even committing suicide,” said the official. “Regular physical exercise reduces stress, lifts the mood of students and also provides a desirable break from their hectic schedules that can end up enhancing their academic output.” The initiative is part of a clutch of decisions taken to help students adjust better to the environment of technical education institutions.

Commencing with the coming academic year, technical colleges across the country will be required to offer semester-long modules to help freshers adjust to college life and beat stress.

The AICTE also wants around 10,000 colleges affiliated to it to introduce compulsory modules to enable freshers to adjust to college.