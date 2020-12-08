Spontaneous response to bandh call, say Left parties

New Delhi

08 December 2020 19:51 IST

It showed people’s support to farmers’ cause, they say.

Five Left parties, in a joint statement, congratulated farmers’ organisation for the day-long ‘Bharat bandh’ on Tuesday, saying the spontaneous response to the call showed the extent of people’s support to farmers’ cause.

The statement is signed by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and his CPI, CPI(ML), AIFB and RSP counterparts D. Raja, Dipankar Bhattacharya, Debabrata Biswas and Manoj Bhattacharya respectively.

“The historic Bharat Bandh called by the united platform of kisan organisations has received an unprecedented response all over India in the face of the refusal of the Central Government to withdraw the anti-India, anti-farmer Agri-Laws. The spontaneous response it received shows the extent of people’s support to the struggle of the kisans of India,” the statement read.

The Left parties urged the Central government to accept the legitimate demands of farmers.