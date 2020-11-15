Pakistan claims on India ‘sponsoring attacks’ an attempt to divert attention, says New Delhi

NEW DELHI

India reiterates Pakistani involvement in terrorism

India on November 15 described the November 14 press conference by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as a “desperate attempt” to divert attention from internal problems.

Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava reiterated India’s allegation against Pakistani involvement in sponsoring cross-border terrorism and reminded that Pakistan’s Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhary had recently ‘claimed’ the Pulwama atttack was a “success of Pakistan”.

“The press conference was a deliberate attempt on the part of the Pakistani establishment to shift focus from its internal political and economic failures. It also seeks to justify cross-border terrorism, including ceasefire violations and infiltration across the LoC and the International Border,” Mr. Srivastava said.

Mr. Qureshi had claimed that Islamabad will provide the United Nations proof of India’s involvement in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.

The claims from the Minister came as India summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest against the ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) that resulted in the loss of lives of several citizens on November 13.

“India condemns, in the strongest terms, the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces. It is highly deplorable that Pakistan chose a festive occasion in India to disrupt peace and perpetrate violence in J&K through coordinated firing along the length of the LoC using heavy calibre weapons, including artillery and mortar on Indian civilians,” said the Ministry summing up the communication to Aftab Hassan Khan, Charge d’Affaires.

The statement said the firing from the Pakistani side had claimed the lives of four Indian citizens and caused serious injuries to 19 persons. The violation came weeks after India said the Pakistan military had carried out 3,800 ceasefire violations till October.

On October 22, Mr. Srivastava had pointed out that the ceasefire violations were aimed at facilitating cross-border infiltration of terror modules.

Maintaining the link between the violations and Pakistan’s support to cross-border terrorism, the MEA said, “India also strongly protested Pakistan’s continued support to cross-border terrorist infiltration including through supporting cover fire by Pakistan forces.”