Spirit of Pongal evokes ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’: PM

January 14, 2024 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The same emotive connection of unity could be seen in his government’s programmes of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam and Kashi-Saurashtra Sangamam, Modi says

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering at a programme organised on the occasion of Pongal festival, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 14 likened the spirit of the festival of Pongal to that of national unity, one of “Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat”.

Addressing a gathering at Union Minister L. Murugan’s residence to mark the festival of Pongal celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Modi said that the same emotive connection of unity could be seen in his government’s programmes of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam and Kashi-Saurashtra Sangamam, where links between these geographically separate areas could be celebrated.

“This feeling of unity is the biggest force to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The main element of the ‘Panch Pran’ that I have invoked from the Red Fort is to energise the unity of the country and to strengthen the unity,” he said.

Quoting saint poet Thiruvalluvar, Mr. Modi underscored the role of educated citizens, honest businessmen, and a good crop in nation-building. “During Pongal, fresh crop is offered to God which puts annadata kisans at the centre of this festive tradition,” he said.

He underlined the rural, crop, and farmer connection of every festival of India.

Recalling one of his speeches that dwelt on the connection between millets and Tamil traditions, he expressed happiness that there was a “new awareness” about the “superfood Shri anna” (millets) and many youth had taken up start-up ventures on millets.

He said that more than three crore farmers undertaking millet farming were directly benefited by the promotion of millets.

He concluded his speech with a call for a rededication to the resolution of strengthening the unity of the nation on the occasion of Pongal.

A cultural programme was also presented during the function, with senior Ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also in attendance.

