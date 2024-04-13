ADVERTISEMENT

Spirit of patriotism of Jallianwala Bagh martyrs will always inspire coming generations: President Droupadi Murmu

April 13, 2024 09:38 am | Updated 09:52 am IST - New Delhi

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar

Visitors look at a wall with bullet marks during their visit to the Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs’ Memorial on the eve of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre anniversary in Amritsar on April 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu expressed heartfelt tributes on April 13 to the people who sacrificed their lives for the country in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and said the spirit of patriotism of those martyrs will keep inspiring the coming generations.

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted repressive powers to the colonial administration, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.

"My heartfelt tribute to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for the motherland in Jallianwala Bagh! The countrymen will always be indebted to all those great souls who sacrificed their lives for swaraj. I am sure that the spirit of patriotism of those martyrs will always inspire the coming generations," the president said in a post in Hindi on X.

