Spirit of Maharishi Valmiki’s philosophy is under attack, says Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI

20 October 2021 20:35 IST

Lakhs of Dalits, poor and marginalised people face violence under the current regime, he says

The Constitution embodies the spirit of Maharishi Valmiki’s philosophy but it is under attack now as lakhs of Dalits, poor and marginalised people face violence under the current regime, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while flagging off Shobha Yatra, an annual parade on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, from the party headquarters.

“Greetings on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti! Maharishi Valmiki showed the path of love and brotherhood to our nation, gave us a way of living. Our Constitution is based on the ideas of Maharishi Valmiki. However, these days we can observe that his ideology is being attacked,” Mr. Gandhi told party workers and supporters.

“Today, the Constitution, Valmikiji’s philosophy, especially our Dalit brothers and sisters, are being attacked and it is being seen by everyone. The country is witnessing that the poor, the weak and the marginalised are being attacked and the benefits are being given to 10-15 people. And lakhs and crores of of poor people, farmers, Dalits are being attacked, silenced and suppressed.

“I would like to give a message to the Dalit brothers and sisters that the Congress party will stop these attacks. The more they divide the country, the more we will join. The more hatred they spread, the more we will speak of love and brotherhood.”

In a separate tweet, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “On the occasion of #ValmikiJayanti, I pay humble tributes to Maharishi Valmiki who penned the ‘Ramayana’. Through his teachings of truth, harmony & equality, we learn that a person is not born good or evil, but his/her deeds determine greatness”.