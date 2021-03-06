Spirit of behavioural change more important to counter climate change: Modi

PM says India’s farming methods a testament of its traditional ethos of ‘consumption with compassion’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India’s farming methods were a testament of its traditional ethos of ‘consumption with compassion’ and said the country could drive the global movement towards fitness and well-being by supplying everything from organic food to spices and Ayurveda medicines.

Speaking at an event where he was bestowed with a CERAWEEK 2021 Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award, the Prime Minister said the spirit of behavioural change was more important to counter climate change than just policies and regulations.

“A mindless throw-away culture is not part of our ethos. Look at our farming methods or our foods, our mobility or energy consumption patterns. I am proud of our farmers who are constantly using modern techniques of irrigation. There is growing awareness on improving soil health and reducing the use of pesticides,” he said.

Stressing that ‘Waste to Wealth’ is becoming a buzzword in India, Mr. Modi said: “Our citizens are coming up with unique recycling models in diverse sectors. This will give a boost to the circular economy. We have decided to advance the target for 20% blending of ethanol with petrol by 2025 instead of the earlier 2030 deadline.”

“It would make you all happy that India’s forest cover has grown significantly in the last seven years. The population of lions, tigers, leopards has grown. These are great indicators of positive behavioural changes. It is this that convinces us that India is well on track to achieve its Paris climate accord targets well before the 2030 deadline,” he said.

“Now is the time to think logically, and ecologically. After all, it is not about me or you, but our planet’s future. We owe this to our future generations,” Mr. Modi said.