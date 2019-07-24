National

SpiceJet to connect Mangaluru with Delhi from August 4

SpiceJet will introduce a daily direct flight between Delhi and Mangaluru from August 4.

The flight SG 8642 will depart from Mangaluru at 6.15 a.m. and reach Delhi at 8.55 a.m. and return flight SG 8643 will leave Delhi at 8.30 p.m. and arrive in Mangaluru at 11.15 p.m.

The airlines will deploy its Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the new route. The bookings for the flight are open, the airlines announced on July 24.

“To celebrate the launch of the new sector, the airline is offering tickets at an all-inclusive introductory fare of ₹5599/- on Mangaluru-Delhi route and ₹5499/- on the Delhi-Mangaluru route,” it said in a release.

