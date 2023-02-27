HamberMenu
SpiceJet sells 7.5% stake in airline to Carlyle aviation in lieu of $100 mn debt

The company’s board has also sought shareholders’ approval to raise fresh capital of up to ₹2,500 crore through an issue of securities to Qualified Institutional Buyers

February 27, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra
In addition to 7.5% equity in SpicJet, the airline will also transfer Compulsorily Converted Debentures (CCDs) of its cargo arm, SpiceXpress, aggregating to $65.5 million. | Photo Credit: AMIT DAVE

SpiceJet on Monday said that it has sold 7.5% stake in the airline’s passenger and cargo business to aviation financing company Carlyle Aviation for $100 million worth of debt it owed to the latter.

“The transaction will wipe out over $100 million debt of SpiceJet, thereby strengthening its balance sheet for future expansion. The move will substantially deleverage the Company’s balance sheet,” the airline said in a statement.

In addition to 7.5% equity in SpicJet, the airline will also transfer Compulsorily Converted Debentures (CCDs) of its cargo arm, SpiceXpress, aggregating to $65.5 million. The CCDs will be converted into equity shares of SpiceXpress at an anticipated future valuation of $1.5 billion, or ₹12,422 crore, the airline added.

The company’s board has also sought shareholders’ approval to raise fresh capital of up to ₹2,500 crore through an issue of securities to Qualified Institutional Buyers. 

