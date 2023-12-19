ADVERTISEMENT

SpiceJet says interested in buying bankrupt Go First

December 19, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - New Delhi

Go First, which stopped flying since May 3 amid financial woes mainly triggered by Pratt & Whitney engine issues, is undergoing an insolvency resolution process

PTI

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Reuters

SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has expressed interest to acquire Go First and plans to submit its offer after carrying out due diligence of the bankrupt carrier.

Go First, which stopped flying since May 3 amid financial woes mainly triggered by Pratt & Whitney engine issues, is undergoing an insolvency resolution process.

ALSO READ
With Go First shut, future of trainee pilots hangs in balance

In a regulatory filing, SpiceJet said it "has expressed interest with the resolution professional of Go First and wish to submit an offer post diligence, with a view to creating a strong and viable airline in a possible combination with SpiceJet".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of the airline rose more than 4% to ₹66.83 apiece in the morning trade on the BSE.

The no-frills airline, which is grappling with financial headwinds, last week announced raising around $270 million from various investors.

"The Board of the Company has recently approved and initiated the process of raising fresh capital of about US$ 270 million to strengthen its financial position and provide resources to invest in growth plans," the filing said on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

air transport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US