ADVERTISEMENT

SpiceJet reports net profit of ₹197 crore in Q1

August 14, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Records a loss of ₹1,512 crore for financial year 2023

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: India's SpiceJet aircrafts prepare for landing and take-off at the airport in Mumbai July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/File Photo | Photo Credit: PUNIT PARANJPE

Budget airline SpiceJet on Monday reported a net profit of ₹197 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 as compared with a loss of ₹783 crore during the same period the earlier year.

For the same comparative period, the airline’s total income was ₹2,266 crore, while its expenses were ₹2,069 crore.

The airline also simultaneously declared its delayed January-March 2023 result reporting a loss of ₹6.2 crore as compared to a loss of ₹485 crore during the same quarter in financial year 2022. Its total loss for the financial year 2023 stood at ₹1,512 crore as compared to a loss of ₹1,744 crore in the financial year 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline in a press statement said that the hiving off of its logistics platform, SpiceXpress, effective April 1, 2023 contributed to the improvement in the airline’s net worth from negative ₹4,288 crore to negative ₹3,232 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US