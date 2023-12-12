SpiceJet Q2 net loss narrows to ₹428 crore

December 12, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Budget carrier SpiceJet reported a net loss of ₹428 crore in the quarter-ended September as against a loss of ₹835 crore during the same period last year.

The Board of Directors of the airline, which is saddled with claims from various creditors, also approved the raising of fresh capital of ₹2,250 crore through issuance of equity shares to financial institutions, foreign institutional investors, high-net worth individuals and private investors.

The airline said in a statement that the proposed preferential issues comprised investors Elara India Opportunities Fund, Aries Opportunities Fund, Mahapatra Universal Limited, Nexus Global Fund, Prabhudas Lilladher, Resonance Opportunities Fund, among others.

In addition, the airline’s promoter, Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, has infused ₹200 crore fresh capital out of the total planned amount of ₹500 crore. The airline has also converted debt owed to lessor Carlyle Aviation Partners by allotting more than ₹4.81 crore equity shares, thereby helping the airline reduce debt of more than ₹230 crore. The airline also said it had settled dues with aircraft lessor Castle Lake and successfully repaid and closed a ₹100-crore loan from City Union Bank.