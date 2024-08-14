SpiceJet Q1 profit contracts 27% to ₹149 crore

SpiceJet reported a 27% decline in Q1 profit to ₹149 core as compared with ₹204 crore in the year-earlier period. The cash-strapped airline’s negative networth was at ₹5,022 crore. In a press statement, the airline said it had initiated the process of raising ₹3,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement, which is expected to be completed by the end of September 2024.

“This fresh infusion of funds will be pivotal in enabling the airline to expand and unground its fleet, enhance operational capabilities, settle liabilities and improve its overall market competitiveness,” it said. The airline has a 24 operational aircraft out of over 50 in its fleet. The fleet size has reduced from nearly 100 aircraft pre pandemic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.