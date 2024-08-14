GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SpiceJet Q1 profit contracts 27% to ₹149 crore

Published - August 14, 2024 08:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

SpiceJet reported a 27% decline in Q1 profit to ₹149 core as compared with ₹204 crore in the year-earlier period. The cash-strapped airline’s negative networth was at ₹5,022 crore. In a press statement, the airline said it had initiated the process of raising ₹3,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement, which is expected to be completed by the end of September 2024.

“This fresh infusion of funds will be pivotal in enabling the airline to expand and unground its fleet, enhance operational capabilities, settle liabilities and improve its overall market competitiveness,” it said. The airline has a 24 operational aircraft out of over 50 in its fleet. The fleet size has reduced from nearly 100 aircraft pre pandemic.

