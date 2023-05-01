ADVERTISEMENT

SpiceJet joins ‘Operation Kaveri’, flies 184 rescued Indians from Jeddah to Kochi

May 01, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - New Delhi

The airline operated its first evacuation flight from Jeddah to Kochi on April 30, evacuating 184 stranded Indians, who were stuck in violence-hit Sudan

Agencies

File photo of Indian nationals, evacuated from violence-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri, upon their arrival in Kochi on April 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

SpiceJet on May 1 said it plans to operate more flights from Saudi Arabia to different Indian cities to bring back people evacuated from Sudan under 'Operation Kaveri'.

The airline operated its first evacuation flight from Jeddah to Kochi on April 30, evacuating 184 stranded Indians, who were stuck in Sudan.

In a release, the carrier said it is in regular touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to coordinate further evacuation efforts.

"More evacuation flights from Saudi Arabia to different cities in India are being planned," it said.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, said, “We are humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the evacuation of stranded Indians from Sudan under ‘Operation Kaveri’. SpiceJet remains committed to supporting the Government in its mission to safeguard our citizens and enable their safe return to their homes and families. We successfully operated our first evacuation flight from Jeddah bringing back 184 stranded Indian nationals. We are in touch with the government to operate more such flights.”

The airline operates daily flights from Jeddah to Calicut, Delhi and Mumbai. It also has daily services from Riyadh to Delhi.

Under 'Operation Kaveri', a total of 2,140 Indians have been brought back from strife-torn Sudan, according to official data.

SpiceJet has been a crucial part of the government’s evacuation and repatriation efforts in the past. SpiceJet helped evacuate more than 1,600 students under ‘Operation Ganga’, having operated special flights to Budapest, Kosice and Suceava. SpiceJet also played a key role in repatriating Indians and foreign nationals during the pandemic times.

The Union Government, under Operation Kaveri, is set to evacuate about 3,000 Indian-origin passengers from Sudan.

Sudan is experiencing bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces.

Fighting has erupted between soldiers loyal to Sudanese army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Soldiers (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Committed to ensuring that no Indian national is left behind in Sudan, India has deployed its military planes and warships in the war-torn country to bring its citizens safely under ‘Operation Kaveri’.

