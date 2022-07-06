SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to snag in weather radar

On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight was also diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator. File | Photo Credit: PTI

July 06, 2022 13:21 IST

Eighth incident of technical malfunction on a SpiceJet aircraft in last 18 days

A SpiceJet cargo plane, flying from Kolkata to Chongqing in China, returned shortly after take off on July 5 due to a snag in the weather radar. The airline saw two other snags on the same day.

This is at least the eighth incident of technical malfunction happening on SpiceJet aircraft in the last 18 days.

On Tuesday itself, the airline's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator and its Kandla-Mumbai flight did priority landing in Maharashtra's capital city after cracks developed on its windshield mid-air.

"On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet Boeing 737 freighter was scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Chongqing. After take-off, the weather radar was not showing the weather. The PIC (pilot-in-command) decided to return to Kolkata. The aircraft landed safely at Kolkata," SpiceJet spokesperson told PTI on Wednesday.

