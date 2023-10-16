ADVERTISEMENT

SpiceJet flight to Tel Aviv develops a snag

October 16, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

It was then taken to Jordan’s Amman airport, which was the nearest facility available to rectify the issue

Jagriti Chandra

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A SpiceJet aircraft that flew to Tel Aviv to bring back the fifth batch of stranded Indians developed a technical snag and was shifted to Amman in Jordan, delaying their return.

SpiceJet’s Airbus A340 took off from the national capital on Sunday and landed in Tel Aviv on Monday morning when a technical issue was detected in the aircraft, according to sources. It was then taken to Jordan’s Amman airport, which was the nearest facility available to rectify the issue.

This was SpiceJet’s second flight, which joined the government’s Operation Ajay to evacuate Indians from Israel. Several passengers took to social media to inquire about the status of the flight.

A total of four flights chartered by the Ministry of External Affairs under Operation Ajay have brought back 918 Indians so far.

