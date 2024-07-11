GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SpiceJet employee arrested for slapping CISF jawan during argument at Jaipur airport

Anuradha Rani, a food supervisor with SpiceJet, was entering the airport through the “vehicle gate” when Assistant Sub Inspector Giriraj Prasad stopped her

Published - July 11, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
A case has been registered against a SpiceJet staff member for allegedly slapping a CISF jawan during an argument over security screening. Image for representation purposes only. File

A case has been registered against a SpiceJet staff member for allegedly slapping a CISF jawan during an argument over security screening. Image for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A SpiceJet staff member was arrested July 11 after she allegedly slapped a Central Industrial Security Force jawan during an argument over security screening, police and CISF officials said.

Anuradha Rani, a food supervisor with the airline, was entering the airport along with other staff through the “vehicle gate” around 4 a.m. when Assistant Sub Inspector Giriraj Prasad stopped her for not having valid permission to use that gate, they said.

She was then asked to undergo screening at the nearby entrance for airline crew, but no female CISF personnel were available at the time, CISF officials said.

Jaipur airport SHO Ral Lal said the ASI called for a female colleague for the security check, but the argument escalated and the SpiceJet employee slapped him.

He said that a case has been registered against the food supervisor under sections 121 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 132 (assaulting public servant) of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The SHO said that on the basis of a complaint by the ASI, Anuradha Rani has been arrested and the matter is being investigated.

