SpiceJet derosters two pilots pending inquiry for keeping beverage cup on cockpit's centre console

March 16, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The incident happened on the Delhi-Guwahati flight on March 8, Holi, and the airline took action against the pilot and the first officer on Wednesday, according to a source.

PTI

Two SpiceJet pilots were derostered for keeping a cup of beverage in the centre console. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A cup of beverage kept on the centre console of the cockpit during a flight has resulted in two SpiceJet pilots being derostered pending an inquiry, as any spillage of the beverage could have caused safety issues for the aircraft.

A picture of the paper cup with the beverage kept on the centre console of the aircraft was shared on social media. One of the pilots was also seen holding a 'gujiya' (a sweet dish) and another piece of 'gujiya' was also kept near the cup.

In a statement on Thursday, a SpiceJet spokesperson said both pilots have been off-rostered pending an inquiry.

"SpiceJet has a strict policy for consumption of food inside the cockpit, which is adhered by all flight crew. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon completion of the investigation," the spokesperson said.

The source said that slippage of the beverage onto the central console could have even resulted in a short circuit and a safety hazard for the flight mid-air.

