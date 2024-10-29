GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SpiceJet clears TDS dues worth ₹310 crore

The carrier has also cleared pending TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) dues amounting to ₹310 crore, including employee TDS, up to the second quarter of FY2025

Published - October 29, 2024 04:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A SpiceJet passenger Boeing aircraft

A SpiceJet passenger Boeing aircraft | Photo Credit: Reuters

SpiceJet on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) said it has cleared pending TDS dues worth ₹310 crore till the September quarter of the current fiscal.

The carrier, which had been facing turbulent times, last month raised ₹3,000 crore.

DGCA puts SpiceJet under surveillance, as Dubai airport refuses to check-in passengers over airline dues

"Beginning September 26, 2024, SpiceJet has cleared over INR 600 crore in pending dues, including outstanding salaries, GST liabilities, and Provident Fund (PF) contributions. Additionally, the company has also successfully reached settlements with multiple aircraft lessors," the airline said in a release.

According to the release, the carrier has also cleared pending TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) dues amounting to ₹310 crore, including employee TDS, up to the second quarter of FY2025.

SpiceJet settles $132-million dispute with aircraft leasing firm BBAM

"We are committed to setting our house in order and are pleased to have cleared all pending TDS dues," SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

Shares of the airline were trading flat at ₹57.10 apiece in late afternoon trade on the BSE.

