SpiceJet brings back 135 students from Kyrgyzstan

SpiceJet operated its first of nine charter flights to Kyrgyzstan on Thursday aimed at repatriation of a total 1,500 Indian students stranded there for more than two months.

The flights are being undertaken in collaboration with film actor Sonu Sood, who has also helped many migrants in the country return home during lockdown, according to the airline in a statement.

Thursday’s flight brought back 135 students from Bishkek to Varanasi.

The airline will be operating more charter flights from Bishkek to various Indian cities in the coming days. “We are very grateful to Sonu Sood for arranging our return to India. The Indian embassy has confirmed that we will be able to return,” said Abdul Khalique Khan, a medical student in Bishkek.

Government sources said it arranged 90 chartered flights to bring back 15,000 students from Kyrgyzstan.