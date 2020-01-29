SpiceJet also refuses to fly stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra

SpiceJet on Wednesday joined IndiGo and Air India in announcing that it had decided to suspend stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with it till further notice.
On Tuesday night, leading low-cost airline IndiGo had announced that it was suspending Mr. Kamra from flying with it for six months, as his conduct onboard was “unacceptable”. Later, Air India announced it would suspend him from flying on any of its flights until further notice.
Mr. Kamra had earlier tweeted a video where he is seen accosting television journalist Arnab Goswami onboard an Indigo flight 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow.
Mr. Goswami does not respond to Mr. Kamra in the 1.51-minute long video. An airhostess is even heard asking the stand-up comedian to stop taking the video but Mr. Kamra is heard saying he is willing to go to jail for this.
