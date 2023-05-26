SPG to be headed by ADG rank officer, says Home Ministry  

May 26, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday notified fresh rules for the elite Special Protection Group (SPG) that as of date only protects the Prime Minister.

The rules empower the Central government to frame standard operating procedures (SOP) to be followed by State governments or Central government departments, Army, diplomatic missions, and local or any civic authority to aid the SPG in performing its duties.

“The manner of providing assistance to the Director or member of the SPG in terms of provisions contained in the Act shall be specified by the Central government through standard operating procedures,” the notification said.

The notified rules said the Director, of SPG shall be appointed by the Central Government “at a level of not less than the Additional Director General of Police [ADG] from the Indian Police Service”. Earlier, the SPG has been headed by an Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank officer and on occasion by an ADG rank officer, but no specific rules were notified yet.

Other members of the SPG, except the All India Services officers, shall be appointed on deputation for an initial period of six years, according to the rules notified on Thursday.

The appointment for the second tenure may be done with the prior approval of the Central government for reasons to be recorded, it said.

The general superintendence, direction, command and control, supervision, training, discipline, and administration of the SPG will be vested in the Director.

Functional head

The Director of the SPG shall be the functional head and responsible for the implementation of the duties assigned in the Act besides any other duties, orders, and instructions assigned on this behalf by the Central government, the notification said.

According to a 2019 amendment to the SPG Act, 1988, the force now protects only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence.

The amendment said the force would also provide security to former Prime Ministers and their immediate family members staying with them at the residence allotted for a period of five years from the date on which they cease to hold the office. Mr. Modi assumed office in 2014 and is in his second five-year term as the Prime Minister.