SPG cover withdrawal ‘part of politics’: Priyanka

Breaking her silence over the issue of withdrawal of the security cover provided by the Special Protection Group (SPG) to the Gandhi family, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said, “It's part of politics and this keeps happening”. She was speaking to presspersons at the party office.

Congress has been raising the issue in Parliament for the past three days and on Thursday it drew the ire of Speaker Om Birla, who cautioned MP Ravneet Singh Bittu for questioning the Chair’s impartiality.

“Don't speak in such a manner about the Chair. You will get another chance to speak,” the Speaker said.

Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali, while speaking the plight of farmers in Maharashtra due to weather conditions, asked Congress and NCP to join hands for the sake of the farmers.

“So, I will request Congress president madam Sonia Gandhi and NCP leader Sharad Pawar to form government in the state at the earliest to help farmers," she said.

However, the demand by another Sena MP Rajendra Gavit for the Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar underlined the unase in such an alliance. “Freedom fighters like Veer Savarkar should also be given Bharat Ratna,” said Mr Gvit said, demanding that the nation’s highest civilian award also be given to tribal icon Birsa Munda.