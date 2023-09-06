ADVERTISEMENT

SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha dies in Gurugram

September 06, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - New Delhi

Special Protection Group (SPG) Director Arun Kumar Sinha had been admitted to a multi-speciality hospital in Gurugram for treatment some days ago

PTI

**EDS: IMAGE VIA @KeralaGovernor TWEETED ON SEPT. 6, 2023** New Delhi: A photo of Chief of the Special Protection Group Arun Kumar Sinha. Sinha died in a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday at 61. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_06_2023_000046B) | Photo Credit: -

Special Protection Group (SPG) Director Arun Kumar Sinha died at a Gurugram hospital on September 6. He was 61. A 1987 batch Kerala cadre IPS officer, Sinha, was granted a one-year extension in service on May 31.

The SPG provides the Prime Minister proximate armed security cover.

Sinha, designated to serve as the head of the SPG “on a contract basis” till May 31, 2024, in the rank and pay of Director General of Police, was appointed SPG chief in March 2016 as its 12th director.

Condoling his death, the Indian Police Service (IPS) association said, "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Arun Kumar Sinha, (IPS 1987 KL)  Director SPG. His unwavering commitment to duty and exemplary leadership will forever inspire us." "We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace," it said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Sinha had served in various capacities in his cadre State, Kerala, and with the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Centre.

 

