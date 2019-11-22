National

SPG (Amendment) Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha next week, says Arjun Ram Meghwal

Arjun Ram Meghwal. File

Arjun Ram Meghwal. File  

more-in

Elite SPG commandos protect the Prime Minister and his/her immediate family, former Prime Ministers and their immediate family for a certain period depending on the threat perception.

Lok Sabha will take up the proposed amendment to the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act next week, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on November 22.

Elite SPG commandos protect the Prime Minister and his/her immediate family, former Prime Ministers and their immediate family for a certain period depending on the threat perception.

While listing out the government’s business for next week in Lok Sabha, Mr. Meghwal said besides other bills, the SPG (Amendment) Bill will also be introduced.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
laws
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 4:32:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/spg-amendment-bill-to-be-introduced-in-lok-sabha-next-week-says-arjun-ram-meghwal/article30048189.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY