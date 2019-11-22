SPG (Amendment) Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha next week, says Arjun Ram Meghwal

Lok Sabha will take up the proposed amendment to the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act next week, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on November 22.
Elite SPG commandos protect the Prime Minister and his/her immediate family, former Prime Ministers and their immediate family for a certain period depending on the threat perception.
While listing out the government’s business for next week in Lok Sabha, Mr. Meghwal said besides other bills, the SPG (Amendment) Bill will also be introduced.
