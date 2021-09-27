Spell out safety steps for sexual abuse victim, Supreme Court tells DCW

Bench was hearing the plea filed by the woman to transfer her case to Delhi from Ambala

The Supreme Court has asked the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to spell out the protective measures it would take for a 19-year-old who suffered sexual abuse from a relative as a minor.

A Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar was hearing a petition filed by the woman, through advocate Akshita Goyal, to transfer her case to Delhi from Ambala.

She has asked the case to be prosecuted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A zero FIR was lodged at Delhi in the case in July. The case was subsequently transferred to Ambala. A zero FIR can be filed in any police station and forwarded to the jurisdictional police station for further action.

During the hearing on Friday, the apex court asked the Delhi police whether they had any objection to taking over the investigation if the case was transferred to their care.

Ms. Goyal, arguing the case, urged the court to direct the DCW to protect her client.

Counsel appearing for the DCW told the Bench that the woman had approached the Commission on July 23 and they were willing to rehabilitate her.

“You need to give her protection and basic necessity,” the Bench addressed the DCW side.