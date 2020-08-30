Spell out plans to tackle Chinese build-up on border, Congress tells govt.

NEW DELHI

30 August 2020 22:09 IST

The Congress on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell the upcoming session of Parliament what steps the government has taken to protect the country’s border in the wake of the growing hostility with China.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Congress spokespersons Rajeev Shukla and Gaurav Gogoi, referred to a news report that the China troops have gone in for massive build up of its troops and installed missile systems near Doka La and Naku La in the Sikkim region.

“The Congress party through this press conference is making a very specific demand that please give us road map of what actions will the government take. So far we have only heard words which have proved to be empty. We want an action plan as to how to boost our defence personnel, how to boost our security and that should come immediately. The Prime Minister himself should outline that plan in Parliament and that is our clear demand,” Mr. Gogoi and Mr. Shukla told reporters.

At a separate press briefing, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi questioned the ‘alacrity’ displayed by the Centre in ordering a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and sought investigation into alleged links of Sandeep Singh, the producer of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the BJP.

The Congress alleged that Mr Ssingh, who is under the scanner in a related drugs case, made 53 calls to the Maharashtra BJP office in the last few weeks.

“Who was he seeking security from,” Mr Singhvi asked, adding that though the political parties do not get into Bollywood matters, “if a suspect is linked to the ruling party, the country wants to know who is he connected to and who in the BJP is trying to save him”.

“Was Sandeep Ssingh the reasons for showing alacrity in ordering a CBI probe? Why are such people linked to the BJP?” asked the Congress spokesperson.

He said former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari should answer as to why Mr. Ssingh made so many calls to the Maharashtra BJP office.

“He is not a common person as none other than the then CM Devendra Fadnavis released the posters of this film,” Mr. Singhvi said, adding “What was the Fadnavis government doing at the time as it was in power in 2017 and 2018?”

He also alleged that a case of assault on a minor Swiss national was lodged against Mr. Ssingh on March 29 in Mauritius, as per documents available from the Indian Embassy.

The Congress spokesperson also alleged that even though his company had shown losses, Mr. Ssingh was the lone film producer who was signed for the Vibrant Gujarat event in 2019 for an agreement worth ₹177-crore agreement.