Speed up release of undertrial prisoners: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged district judges to speed up the release of undertrials using their offices as chairpersons of district-level undertrial review committees. File. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

July 30, 2022 11:39 IST

PM Modi said that ease of justice was as important as ease of doing business and ease of living

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 30 urged the judiciary to speed up the release of undertrials languishing in various jails awaiting legal aid. Addressing the first All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet in New Delhi, he also said that ease of justice was as important as ease of doing business and ease of living. Advertisement Advertisement Also Read Data | Justice delayed: 1 crore cases pending for over 5 years, 76% prisoners are undertrials "There are several undertrials in jails awaiting legal aid. Our District Legal Services Authorities can take up the responsibility of providing legal assistance to undertrials," the Prime Minister said. Mr. Modi urged district judges attending the conference to speed up the release of undertrials using their offices as chairpersons of district-level undertrial review committees. The Prime Minister noted that the National Legal Services Authority has started a campaign in this matter and urged the Bar Council of India to align more lawyers with this effort.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.