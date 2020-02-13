Speeches like ‘goli maro’, ‘Indo-Pak match’ may have harmed BJP in Delhi polls, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 13 said speeches like goli maro and ‘Indo-Pak match’ should not have been made by BJP leaders during the recent Delhi Assembly election campaign and that such remarks may have resulted in the party’s defeat.

Mr. Shah, however, said the BJP does not fight elections just for victory or defeat but believes in expanding its ideology through polls.

“Statements like goli maro and ‘Indo-Pak match’ should not have been made. Our party has distanced itself from such remarks,” he told at a Times Now programme.

Replying to a question, Mr. Shah admitted that the BJP may have suffered because of the statements made by some party leaders in the Delhi polls.

The Union Home Minister said his assessment on Delhi elections went wrong but asserted that the result of the polls was not a mandate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Mr. Shah said anyone who wants to discuss issues related to CAA with him can seek time from his office. “(We) will give time within three days,” he added.

He blamed the Congress for the Partition on basis of religion.