‘Indian ammunition entering Ukraine’: India dismisses media report as ‘speculative and misleading’

Updated - September 19, 2024 10:35 pm IST - New Delhi

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has an “impeccable” track record of compliance with international obligations on the export of military and dual-use items

PTI

Representational image of artillery shells. | Photo Credit: AP

India on Thursday (September 19, 2024) described as "inaccurate" a media report that said artillery shells sold by Indian arms manufacturers have been diverted by European customers to Ukraine and New Delhi has not intervened to stop it.

"We have seen the Reuters report. It is speculative and misleading. It implies violations by India, where none exist and hence, is inaccurate and mischievous," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Lavrov in South Africa on sidelines of BRICS FM meeting

He said India has an "impeccable" track record of compliance with international obligations on the export of military and dual-use items.

"India has been carrying out its defence exports taking into account its international obligations on non-proliferation and based on its own robust legal and regulatory framework, which includes a holistic assessment of relevant criteria, including end-user obligations and certifications," Mr. Jaiswal said.

Also Read | Zelenskyy seeks tie-up with India for producing drones, electronic warfare systems

Artillery shells sold by Indian arms makers have been diverted by European customers to Ukraine and New Delhi has not intervened to stop the trade despite protests from Moscow, the media report has said, citing 11 unnamed Indian and European government and defence industry officials as well as a Reuters analysis of commercially available customs data.

The transfer of munitions to support Ukraine's defence against Russia has occurred for more than a year, it has said.

