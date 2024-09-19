GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MEA says ‘speculative and misleading’ on media report saying ammunition from India entering Ukraine

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has an “impeccable” track record of compliance with international obligations on the export of military and dual-use items

Updated - September 19, 2024 09:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image of a soldier with artillery shells.

Representational image of a soldier with artillery shells. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India on Thursday (September 19, 2024) described as "inaccurate" a media report that said artillery shells sold by Indian arms manufacturers have been diverted by European customers to Ukraine and New Delhi has not intervened to stop it.

"We have seen the Reuters report. It is speculative and misleading. It implies violations by India, where none exist and hence, is inaccurate and mischievous," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Lavrov in South Africa on sidelines of BRICS FM meeting

He said India has an "impeccable" track record of compliance with international obligations on the export of military and dual-use items.

"India has been carrying out its defence exports taking into account its international obligations on non-proliferation and based on its own robust legal and regulatory framework, which includes a holistic assessment of relevant criteria, including end-user obligations and certifications," Mr. Jaiswal said.

Also Read | Zelenskyy seeks tie-up with India for producing drones, electronic warfare systems

Artillery shells sold by Indian arms makers have been diverted by European customers to Ukraine and New Delhi has not intervened to stop the trade despite protests from Moscow, the media report has said, citing 11 unnamed Indian and European government and defence industry officials as well as a Reuters analysis of commercially available customs data.

The transfer of munitions to support Ukraine's defence against Russia has occurred for more than a year, it has said.

Published - September 19, 2024 09:46 pm IST

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.