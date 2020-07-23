Specified health warning on tobacco products packs

NEW DELHI

Will be applicable w.e.f. December 1 and shall be valid for 12 months

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008 dated July, 21, 2020 — “The Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Third Amendment Rules, 2020”.

The amended Rules will be applicable w.e.f. December 1 and shall be valid for 12 months, said the Ministry on Thursday.

