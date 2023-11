November 15, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - Mumbai

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar has said that a “special” train to Ayodhya will run after January 24 next year for Mumbaikars to visit the newly constructed Ram temple.

Consecration ceremony will be held at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

Speaking at a function on Nov. 14, Mr. Shelar said Mumbaikars will be able to take the special train from Dadar to Ayodhya for “darshan” of Lord Ram.