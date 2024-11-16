Chennai Police team arrests actor Kasthuri Shankar from Hyderabad

A special team from Egmore police of Chennai arrested actor Kasthuri Shankar from Narsingi Police Station limits in Cyberabad on Saturday (November 16).

Confirming the arrest, a senior officer from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said that the team from Egmore police station arrived in Hyderabad on November 16 and arrested the actor from her flat in Narsingi. “She was booked under sections 191 and 192 of the BNS Act of 2023. The team arrested her around 8.30 p.m. and will be taking her to Chennai on transit warrant,” said the officer.

The actor was under investigation for controversial remarks about the Telugu community during a gathering on November 3 in Chennai. The Madras High Court denied her anticipatory bail, finding her apology inadequate. Accusations against Ms. Kasthuri include hate speech and targeting the Telugu community, which she refuted, claiming her statements were misinterpreted. However, the Chennai police dispatched a special team to Telangana and she was arrested.