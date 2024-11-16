 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Police team arrests actor Kasthuri Shankar from Hyderabad

Confirming the arrest, a senior officer from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said that the team from Chennai’s Egmore police station arrested the actor from her flat in Narsingi.

Updated - November 16, 2024 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Kasthuri. File

Actor Kasthuri. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A special team from Egmore police of Chennai arrested actor Kasthuri Shankar from Narsingi Police Station limits in Cyberabad on Saturday (November 16).

Confirming the arrest, a senior officer from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said that the team from Egmore police station arrived in Hyderabad on November 16 and arrested the actor from her flat in Narsingi. “She was booked under sections 191 and 192 of the BNS Act of 2023. The team arrested her around 8.30 p.m. and will be taking her to Chennai on transit warrant,” said the officer.

The actor was under investigation for controversial remarks about the Telugu community during a gathering on November 3 in Chennai. The Madras High Court denied her anticipatory bail, finding her apology inadequate. Accusations against Ms. Kasthuri include hate speech and targeting the Telugu community, which she refuted, claiming her statements were misinterpreted. However, the Chennai police dispatched a special team to Telangana and she was arrested.

Published - November 16, 2024 09:21 pm IST

Related Topics

arrest / Tamil Nadu / Hyderabad / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.