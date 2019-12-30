SPG Director Arun Kumar Sinha gets extension

National

The force guards and oversees the Prime Minister’s security

The Union government on Monday granted an extension to the Director of the Special Protection Group (SPG), which guards and oversees the Prime Minister’s security, Arun Kumar Sinha, till July 2021.

Mr. Sinha is a Kerala cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1987 batch.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the proposal granting extension in the central deputation tenure of Mr. Sinha, who was appointed as SPG chief in March 2016.

Now, as per the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Mr. Sinha will continue to be Director of SPG till July 2021.

He was appointed in the Border Security Force (BSF) and posted in Gujarat when Mr. Modi was the Chief Minister.

